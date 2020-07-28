COVID-19: 4 victims, 117 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 23 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: an 84-year-old from Shkodra, a 75-year-old, an 82-year-old and 78-year-old from Tirana. According to the Ministry of Health, only the former two victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 148 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 117 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 4997 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 39,500 people. A total of 123 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 22 of whom are in intensive care and 7 are intubated.

However, a total of 2789 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 2060 active cases in Albania, 1111 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.