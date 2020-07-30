COVID-19: 4 victims, 92 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, July 30 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: a 31-year-old from Tirana, a 69-year-old from Shkodra, a 76-year-old from Fier and an 85-year-old from Korça. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 154 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 92 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 5197 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 40,500 people. A total of 124 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 18 of whom are in intensive care and 7 are intubated.

However, a total of 2883 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 2160 active cases in Albania, 1164 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.