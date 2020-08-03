Greece resumes flights with Albania until August 15

TIRANA, Aug. 3 - The Greek Civil Aviation Authority announced that all operating flights between Greece and Albania as well North Macedonia will resume until August 15. The flights will be operated only at Athens' Eleftheros Venizellos Airport, excluding other airports in the country.

Earlier, the Greek Air Service had announced the suspension of flights from Albania to Greece and vice versa, until August 15 but has now changed the directive

However, Greece has kept the rest of the directives which state the suspension of flights to Turkey until August 15, the extension of the ban on entry to border crossings for non-European nationals until August 15 and the entry of citizens flying by air from Bulgaria, Romania and the UAE only after they test negative Covid-19, up to 72 hours before their arrival in Greece.