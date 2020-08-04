SPAK confiscates RTV Ora owner's assets

TIRANA, Aug. 4 - The Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime, SPAK, has ordered the sequestration of ORA Radio and Television owner, Ylli i Ndroqi's assets, as he is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

According to SPAK, the National Central Office Interpol has forwarded data on the criminal activity of the citizen Ylli Ndroqi (aka Xhemail Pasmaçiu), provided by Interpol Rome / Italy. The Italian authorities have confirmed that in 2004 the citizen Ylli Ndroqi (aka Xhemail Pasmaciu), was referred to the Judicial Authorities at the end of the operation "BAKLLAVA", as organizer of drug trafficking on behalf of a criminal group, composed mainly of Albanian citizens. Subsequently, he was arrested on 17.02.2015 based on the arrest warrant issued in 2006 by the Milan Prosecutor's Office."

Special police units appeared yesterday in the afternoon, near the premises of Radio Television ORA, Special police units appeared. For RTV ORA Information Director Brahim Shima, the police presence is an intimidation of journalists and their work to tell the truth.

"Such a high number of police forces near an institution that seeks to express free opinion is absurd," he said, stressing that the SPAK decision is political, arguing this with a series of critical ORA television chronicles against the authorities as well as a lawsuit that Ndroqi has filed against the mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj for defamation.

The lawsuit against Veliaj was filed on June 19 this year. The object of the court case is the reactions that the mayor made while being asked by RTV ORA journalists, for a series of news. Veliaj has also been sued for not reporting a crime, as he has spoken in the media about people who have tried to fine the mayor.

Ylli Ndroqi's lawyers, the case has a political background "due to the lawsuit between Ndroqi and the mayor of Tirana" warning the appeal to the Special Court of Appeal.

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has defended the owner of Ora News, Ylli Ndroqi, from whom 26 assets were seized today on charges of money laundering. Through a reaction to the media, Berisha has attacked the judiciary, according to which he is being attacked not because he has assets of dubious origin, but because of his courage, professionalism and journalistic independence.

"Stop the political bandit terror against the journalists of Ora News! Friends, the news over 25 assets of suspicious origin of Ylli Ndroqi were accompanied by an influx of hordes of drug dealers in uniform armed to the teeth in the television building, physical and psychological physical and police pressure on Ora News journalists in the premises and courtyard of this television.

The Democratic Party also expressed its position through the post of the former chairwoman of the Media Commission, Albana Vokshi on the SPAK order to seize assets of Ylli Ndroqi.

The DP demands investigation and transparency with the investigation, without any distinction and promoting full equality before the law.