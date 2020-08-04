COVID-19: 4 victims, 130 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Aug. 4 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: two 85-year-olds from Tirana, a 79-year-old from Mirdita and an 81-year-old from Shkodra. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 176 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 130 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 5750 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 43,000 people. A total of 116 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 23 of whom are in intensive care and 7 are intubated.

However, a total of 3054 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 2520 active cases in Albania, 1404 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.