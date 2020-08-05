COVID-19: 6 victims, 139 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Aug. 5 - Six patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours: a 58-year-old from Durrës, a 70-year-old from Kruja, an 82-year-old from Shijak, a 63-year-old from Kukës, a 64-year-old from Shkodra and a 69-year-old from Elbasan. According to the Ministry of Health, the victims were suffering from underlying health conditions.

This brings the total death toll to 182 victims in the country.

Furthermore, a record of 139 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 5889 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 43,500 people. A total of 110 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 21 of whom are in intensive care and 6 are intubated.

However, a total of 3123 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 2589 active cases in Albania, 1451 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.