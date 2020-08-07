LVV initiates no-confidence motion against Kosovo government

TIRANA, Aug. 7 - Kosovo's opposition Vetëvendosje party (LVV) announced that it will begin collecting signatures to file a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

On Thursday, the head of the parliamentary group of the Vetëvendosje movement, Rexhep Selimi and Arberie Nagavci stated that "illegitimate governance", "humanitarian catastrophe", "submission to Serbia" were sufficient reasons to vote out the current government.

Selimi added that Hoti's government has not handled the coronavirus situation appropriately, hence the surge in

"The situation is very serious and we are left with no comfort other than to stop this humanitarian catastrophe that is continuing with numbers and statistics of war in terms of deaths from COVID-19. This is not the main reason but still an important one to overthrow of the current government", Selimi said.

According to the Constitution of Kosovo, the motion of no-confidence in the government can be raised upon the proposal of one third of the members of parliament (40 MPs) and is put on the agenda of the parliament, no later than five days nor earlier than two days from the date of submission.

LVV said they have collected 31 signatures so far.

Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti took office on June 3, succeeding former Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who was ousted in a no-confidence motion on March 25 by the Democratic League party.