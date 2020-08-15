Albania humanitarian crisis escalates at Greek border

TIRANA, Aug. 15 - Thousands of Albanians wishing to enter Greece have been stranded at the Kakavija border point for the third day in a row, while they are struggling with the hot weather conditions and lack of food.

On Saturday, the queue of travelers became almost 25 km long, extending to a village in the Gjirokastra district. The queues came after the Greek government announced that it would restrict movement allowing up to 750 people a day at the border checkpoint, in addition to a mandatory COVID-19 test. The queue of cars has extended due to the limited schedule as well, as the border checkpoint is closed every night from 22:00 to 6:00.

Civil emergency authorities and army forces have been providing water and food assistance since Friday evening, but there is concern that the humanitarian crisis may deepen if queues are extended further, with thousands having spent the night at the border checkpoint already.

The situation escalated on Saturday morning when an ambulance struck and killed a 10-year-old child among the queues at the Kakavija border. The ambulance was reportedly carrying a sick woman inside when the tragedy occurred.

On August 14, Minister of Internal Affairs Sander Lleshaj stated that he was 'making efforts to ask the Greek authorities to find opportunities to speed up testing procedures and reduce waiting times at the border.'

However, on Saturday, Lleshaj called on citizens to postpone travel plans to Greece for a more convenient moment, or at least stop and wait in more convenient conditions in towns or villages along the road. The same call was made by the Minister of Defense Olta Xhaçka.

The President of Albania, Ilir Meta, expressed his concern regarding the situation through a Facebook post.

"I appeal the government and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to contact with the Greek authorities and take all measures for guaranteeing the free passage of Albanian travelers. The solution should be immediate," Meta declared.

On the other hand, the opposition accused the government, stating that "this crisis cannot be solved by propaganda on social networks, by making helicopter tours and then returning to 5-star hotels, where members of his government cabinet rest, but through the commitment of the highest levels of government."