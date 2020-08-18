Albania seeks to mediate Belarus crisis

TIRANA, Aug. 18 - Albania has offered to mediate in the Belarus crisis, following days of mass protests against the government regarding the latest elections.

In a press statement on Monday, the OSCE Chairmanship expressed concern over the recent elections in Belarus and the violence against protesters.

"We reiterate our concerns about the conduct of the Presidential election on 9 August 2020, which could not be observed by the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, widespread detentions and alleged torture and mistreatment by the security forces."

Chairperson-in-Office Rama called for constructive dialogue, stating that the OSCE is ready to support as well as engage with all stakeholders.

According to the statement, a formal offer has been submitted to the government of Belarus "for a visit by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, and the incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde – to meet with the government and representatives of the opposition."

The OSCE Chairmanship reiterates called for full compliance with OSCE principles and commitments, empahsizing the promotion and protection of fundamental freedoms and human rights, as well as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, some may consider Albania's efforts to mediate the situation in Belarus as contradictory, due to the country's own internal issues and history of political protests.

"It is a paradox that a country like Albania, where the internal political conflict has sometimes led to significant crises, seeks to mediate the crisis in Belarus after OSCE chairman-in-office elections. In both Albania and Belarus, though with small differences, governments do not allow the transfer of power by all means, except for violence. It is a sine qua non for a democracy that while violence is the tool that can not be used to seize power, at the same time governments must allow the transfer of power to the opposition by all means, excluding violence," an AIIS expert told Tirana Times.

Belarus has been plagued by massive protests, due the latest election widely believed to have been rigged in favour of Alexander Lukashenko.

Last week saw violent clashes with opposition protesters and numerous allegations of police brutality, which have raised international concern.