Kosovo-Serbia meeting at White House postponed

TIRANA, Aug. 24 - The meeting between Kosovo and Serbia leaders in the White House has been postponed for two days. According to the Voice of America, they did not elaborate on the reasons for the postponement of the meeting, which will be hosted by National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and, along with Ambassador Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's special envoy for Kosovo - Serbia peace talks.

According to VOA, O'Brien's office said earlier that the United States was looking forward to discussions with President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Abdullah Hoti and believed that economic progress was essential to advancing the peace process.

Furthermore, diplomatic sources confirmed to Tirana Times that U.S. President Donald Trump will also be present during the meeting, which may be a reason for its postponement.

In Kosovo, the leaders of the institutions welcomed the meeting in the White House. Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti wrote earlier that the meeting will discuss "major economic cooperation projects that will change the economic perspective of Kosovo and the region."

The announcement was also welcomed in Belgrade, where Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the fact that economic issues will be discussed is a good thing for Serbia and the region. However, he said on Friday that the topics of discussion are raised by the hosts and does not rule out the possibility that in addition to economic issues, political ones will also be discussed. He reiterated that there can be no talks on recognizing Kosovo's independence.

The White House meeting was originally scheduled for June 27, but plans failed because the Hague-based Special Prosecution Office for Kosovo released a ten-count indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party leader Kadri Veseli, on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

On July 16, Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held their first meeting in 20 months, mediated by the European Union.

The two leaders discussed the issue of missing persons during the war, economic development and agreed to resume talks on September 7th.