Switzerland imposes quarantine for citizens traveling from Albania

TIRANA, Aug. 24 - The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has announced that starting from 20 August 2020, those who have traveled to Albania within 14 days before entry into Switzerland must go into quarantine for 10 days.

According to the announcement,Albania was added to the list of high risk countries together with Andorra, Aruba, Belgium, Belize, Faroe Island, Gibraltar, Guam, India, Malta, Monaco, and Namibia.

If citizens who travel from Albania to Switzerland do not go into quarantine upon entering the country, they must pay a fine of 930 euros. However, the mandatory quarantine requirement does not apply to transit passengers who have spent less than 24 hours in Albania.