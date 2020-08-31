N. Macedonia: Parliament votes in new Gov't

TIRANA, Aug. 31 - The North Macedonia parliamentary voting on the new government concluded with Zoran Zaev's return as Prime Minister of North Macedonia, eight months after his resignation.

The new cabinet was elected with 62 votes in favor and 51 votes against.

The First Deputy Prime Minister is Artan Grubi of the Democratic Union for Integration, the largest Albanian party in North Macedonia. Other Deputy Prime Ministers include Nikola Dimitrov, in charge of European integration, Ljupčo Nikolovski, in charge of the fight against corruption, and Fatmir Bytyqi, in charge of economic issues.

Another one of DUI's Bujar Osmani was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, marking the first Albanian in North Macedonia to take this position.

"Today we mark another part of our new history! From this moment, with this oath, I take the office of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, as the first Albanian to come to this position," he wrote in a Facebook post.

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi stated that he looked forward to working with the new government of Zoran Zaev on EU related reforms and priorities.

"It's important that all forces in society work together towards this goal, in view of the progress on the path to the EU," he wrote.

Social Democratic Union of Macedonia and Democratic Union of Integration reached a coalition agreement earlier this month.

The new government of Northern Macedonia will face the challenge of the coronavirus and the slowdown of the economy as a result of the pandemic, while a lot of work awaits in the process of integration of the country in the European Union.