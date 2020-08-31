COVID-19: 4 victims, 133 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Aug. 31 - Four patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 284 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 133 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 9513 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 62,500 people. A total of 180 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 17 of whom are in intensive care and 6 are intubated.

However, a total of 5214 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 4015 active cases in Albania, 2092 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.