Schools to reopen in Albania

TIRANA, Sep. 2- Schools in Albania are expected to reopen on September 14 under strict coronavirus-related regulations.

The Ministry of Education announced earlier in August that classes "will be conducted following strict hygienic and sanitary protocols and by preserving social distancing," Meanwhile, several students who were unable to attend online classes have returned to school since August 31.

According to the Ministry of Health, the capacities of epidemiological groups will increase by 30 percent, and the opening of schools will be accompanied by an increase in capacity and cooperation with school coordinators, doctors, nurses and officials at every school.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Rama announced that no more than 20 students will be allowed inside classrooms and that classes will be conducted during up to three shifts, depending on the school.

Furthermore, upon entering the school premises, students will be lined up at a distance of two meters between each other, while staff will measure each student's body temperature through a digital thermometer.

The Democratic Party has opposed the government's decision, claiming that it has no solid plan to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This is the second hit that the Albanian education system has taken in a short time span. Last year, the earthquake that hit the country on November 26, dispersed many students to other schools due to the damage caused to several buildings.

So far, a total of 9513 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Albania and 284 people have died. The months of July and August saw a spike in Covid-19 cases and victims, but the government has not hinted at an increase of restrictive measures in the upcoming months.