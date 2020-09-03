Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, White House denies plans for land swap deals

TIRANA, Sep. 3 - The White House has welcomed the meeting between the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia, but has denied that there are any plans to discuss land swap deals between the two.

President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien emphasized the importance of talks to advance peace between the two countries through economic cooperation.

In a comment on Twitter on Wednesday, President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien underlined the importance of the talks:

"I look forward to welcoming President Vucic and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. These important discussions will advance peace through economic cooperation. Both leaders' commitment to dialogue will benefit Serbia and Kosovo," he wrote.

VOA reports that on Tuesday, President Trump's Special Adviser said that Friday's talks would focus on advancing the air, railway and road transport deals, which he called "historic". However, he emphasized that land swap deals are out of question.

Although Wilson agreed that there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, including the November 3 elections, but he hopes that the goals for American interests in the Balkan region are bipartisan.

The White House meeting was originally scheduled for June 27, but plans failed because the Hague-based Special Prosecution Office for Kosovo released a ten-count indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party leader Kadri Veseli, on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

On July 16, Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held their first meeting in 20 months, mediated by the European Union.

The two leaders discussed the issue of missing persons during the war, economic development and agreed to resume talks on September 4th.