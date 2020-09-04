U.S. President oversees signing of Kosovo – Serbia agreement

TIRANA, Sep. 4 - President of the United States Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to economic normalization, according to White House's official Twitter.

"Another historic agreement reached by this President to make the world a more peaceful, prosperous place", tweeted Judd Deere, White House Deputy Press Secretary.

A photograph released by Reuters journalist Jeff Mason shows the signing ceremony with the delegations of Kosovo and Serbia in the Oval Office.



During the week, there was talk about the possibility of President Trump meeting with the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, but there was no confirmation until Thursday evening. After the first day of talks between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that draft proposals which included mutual recognition were presented at the meeting, but he had rejected such a thing.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Abdullah Hoti did not answer whether such a thing was proposed but said that "harmful, unacceptable agreements for Kosovo, have never come and will not come from the White House."



Earlier, President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Richard Grenell denied that the issue of mutual recognition was raised at the negotiating table, as Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali initially told the media.

On Thursday, the National Security Council wrote that it had "very good talks this afternoon with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia. They made real progress. Economic normalization means jobs for young people, adding that talks would continue on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, said before the meeting that only mutual recognition would be discussed with Serbia, while the Serbian President said that he expected a difficult meeting, but "giving up is not an option."