BREAKING: Israel recognizes Kosovo

TIRANA, Sep. 4 - U.S. Donald Trump has announced that Kosovo and Israel have reached an agreement to normalize their relationship and establish diplomatic relations, reports Reuters.



The statement was given at the White House after the U.S.-mediated agreement for the economic normalization of Kosovo and Serbia was signed on Friday evening.



The agreement overseen by President Donald Trump was signed by Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the white House's Oval Office.