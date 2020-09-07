Parliamentary elections day set on April 25

TIRANA, Sep. 7 - Albanian President Ilir Meta has decreed that 25 April 2021 will be the date of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The decision was taken by Meta following consultations with leaders of political parties on Friday. Although April 18 was initially suggested by the opposition, the majority said they were willing to endorse any date determined by the President except May 2, which marks Orthodox Easter.

The only one who demanded May 2 as the election date was Rudina Hajdari, who said that Albanians can celebrate and vote at the same time. Small parties demanded April 18 as the closest date the Constitution allows for holding elections.

In the end, President Meta officially decreed April 25 as the date on which Albanians are expected to vote in the new government.