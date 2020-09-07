COVID-19: 3 victims, 151 new cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Sep. 7 - Three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 319 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 151 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 10406 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 68,500 people. A total of 198 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 21 of whom are in intensive care and 4 are intubated.

However, a total of 6186 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 3901 active cases in Albania, 2074 of which are in Tirana.

Due to coronavirus cases growing at an alarming rate in Albania, the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Sanatorium will be used to treat coronavirus patients and will be temporarily renamed 'COVID2'. Other options have also been discussed if the surge in cases continues, with the former surgery department at QSUT potentially serving as a COVID-3 Hospital.