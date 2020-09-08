EU to donate €10 mill worth of medical equipment to Albania

TIRANA, Sep. 8 - The European Union will donate 10 million euros worth of medical equipment to Albania. On Tuesday, the EU Ambassador in Tirana Luigi Soreca handed over 20 fixed ICU ventilators to Health Minister Olgerta Manastirliu, which will be distributed in the Infectious Diseases Hospital. During the handover ceremony at the Mother Teresa Hospital Center, Soreca announced that another 30 portable ventilators will arrive in the upcoming days.

Shortly after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country, the European Union pledged 50 million euros to help Albania fight the coronavirus outbreak and recover its economy.

The fund initially consisted in 4 million euros for immediate equipment and health support, 11 million euros for social protection and up to 35 million euros for economic recovery.