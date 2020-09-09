Montenegro majority lists sign agreement

TIRANA, Sep. 9 - The leaders of the coalitions "For the Future of Montenegro", "Peace is our nation" and "Black and white", which won the necessary majority in the elections to form a government, signed an agreement promising that the new government would not launch any initiatives or procedures to change the state flag, coat of arms and anthem.

The agreement states that the new democratic government in Montenegro will responsibly implement all international obligations undertaken by the state, strengthen and improve cooperation with NATO and quickly, fully and committedly implement all reforms necessary for Montenegro's full membership in the EU.

Also, it is added, the new government will not initiate the procedure for withdrawing the recognition of Kosovo's independence.

The new government, as stated, will not conduct revanchism on political or any other basis, will adopt and revise all laws in line with European standards with the aim of faster integration of Montenegro into the EU and will allow minority parties to participate in government, regardless of their parliamentary status.

Becic said that the Agreement in itself speaks more than any of their statements.

"The agreement is the best response to all attempts to subvert, manipulate, create tensions and divisions. It is a confirmation that the new democratic government will be pro-European, pro-Western, pro-Montenegrin, civil. Ready to serve Montenegro and its citizens. There is no change but only strengthening the foreign policy path of Montenegro", Bečić pointed out.



