Albania ranked 2nd country with most pollution-related deaths

By Vivian Hoxha

TIRANA, Sep 10 - Albania has been ranked the second country with the highest pollution-related deaths in Europe, according to the yearly European Environment-state and Outlook 2020 report. Second only to Bosnia and Herzegovina, roughly 23 percent of deaths in Albania were caused by air and noise pollution.

Similar to Albania, most Eastern Europe countries were linked to poorer living conditions, which in turn promote the use of wood and coal to provide heating (thus aiding in higher levels of CO 2 emission), and extreme temperatures and weather conditions. Air pollution levels in Kosovo, based on information gathered from 2016, were higher than Albania.

As per land take, Albania was standing at around 250 m2/km2 from 2012 to 2018 while Kosovo was standing at 1500 m2/km2 of land take for the time frame of 2012-2018 and at around 500 m2/km2 of land re-cultivation for the same time frame. Despite the data, there was a lack of information regarding the topic of land take and re-cultivation for the Balkan Region and Turkey.

Lastly, the report stated that in the whole of Europe the number of premature deaths amounted to 400 000 people every year and the average death rate from pollution was at around 13 percent, with Iceland and Norway registering the lowest death rate (9 percent).



However, one of the most recurring themes in the report was the lack of environmental information regarding most of the Balkan region including here Greece as well. Throughout the report it was made clear that while the EU policy frameworks do not directly apply to cooperating countries of EU such as Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo, it is also true that said countries have stated to have the same or similar environmental and climate policy objectives thus being included in the assessment.