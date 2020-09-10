COVID-19: 2 victims, 156 cases in past 24h

IRANA, Sep. 10 - Two patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 324 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 156 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 10860 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 71,000 people. A total of 188 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 20 of whom are in intensive care and 7 are intubated.

However, a total of 6346 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 4190 active cases in Albania, 2194 of which are in Tirana.