PM Rama replaces Minister of Education on first day of school

TIRANA, Sep. 15 - Prime Minister Edi Rama has officially replaced Minister of Education Besa Shahini on the first day of school in Albania with Socialist Party MP Evis Kushi.

Shahini and Kushi held a meeting at Prime Minister Edi Rama's office on Monday, during which the PM expressed his appreciation for Shahini, while at the same time expressing regret for the end of the mandate.

Shahini said that the reason for her departure is the fact that it is difficult for her to continue another term away from her family in Kosovo. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister Evisa Kushi said that despite the work so far there is still a lot of work to be done with education.

On Monday, Shahini explained her experience in a farewell message on Facebook.

The former Minister stated that she was proud that she had improved the Albanian educational system in several ways; she noted that an 'anti-plagiarism' platform had been established for Universities in Albania, although it has not been fully implemented yet.

According to Shahini, the Prime Minister's decision to include political activists from Kosovo in governing Albania, demonstrated a commitment on his part to deepening Albanian national cooperation.

Shahini further claimed that the Albanian opposition attacked her "from the first day" over her Kosovo accent and dialect. She accused theopposition of claiming that "Kosovo Albanians are less intelligent and wise" than those of Albania.