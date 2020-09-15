Serbia may not open Jerusalem embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo

TIRANA, Sep. 15 - Serbia may not move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes Kosovo's independence.

Sources close to the Serbian government said to The Times of Israel that President Vucic has hinted that he may not follow through with the pledges signed between Kosovo and Serbia at the White House on September 4.

"I can tell you that Serbia will not move its embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes Kosovo as an independent country," the source said. "Moreover, this move by Israel would harm the otherwise intimate relationship between Israel and Serbia and it will never be the same. It's that simple. Folks in Israel should understand this," the source said.

The source also stressed that Serbia and Kosovo signed separate agreements with the US and that "the document Vučić signed doesn't say anything about Israel recognizing Kosovo."

One of the several points of the pledges signed on Septmber 4 by Kosovo and Serbia under the mediation of the U.S. stated that Kosovo and Israel agreed to normalize their relationship and establish diplomatic relations , while Serbia would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry described as "disappointing" the fact that "such a step, which would constitute a clear violation of international law, is even being considered by the Kosovo authorities."