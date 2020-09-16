COVID-19: 3 victims, 144 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Sep. 10 - Three patients passed away due to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 343 victims in the country.

Furthermore, 144 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 11,816 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 76,000 people. A total of 174 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care and 6 are intubated.

However, a total of 6733 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 4740 active cases in Albania, 2372 of which are in Tirana.

