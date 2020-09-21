Grenell: implementing Kosovo – Serbia agreement, top priority

TIRANA, Sep. 21 - US Special Envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Richard Grenell stated that the Trump administration's top priority is the implementation of the agreement between the two countries.

"Implementing the agreement made by Kosovo and Serbia is a key priority for the Trump Administration. See you in Pristina and Belgrade this week! ” Grenell wrote on Twitter, ahead of his visit to Kosovo.

The US President's Special Envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia Talks, Richard Grenell, is expected to visit Pristina on Monday as part of a delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Financial Development Corporation, Adam Boehler, and the Head of the Bank for Export-Import, Kimberly Reed.

The US delegation, which will include other senior officials from the US Department of Energy and Business, is expected to meet with senior government officials and private sector leaders in Kosovo.

Additionally, the delegation will also visit Athens, Belgrade and Jerusalem.