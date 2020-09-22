Electoral reform, opposition seeks assistance from OSCE/ODHIR

TIRANA, Sep. 22 - Clashes between the opposition and the Socialist majority continue on the electoral reform continue as the two debate whether or not they should seek the assistance of the OSCE / ODIHR in the decision-making process.



In a lengthy discussion on Tuesday, the opposition urged the Socialist party to seek answers from the OSCE / ODIHR about the current Electoral Code mechanism for coalitions, the formula for distributing mandates, open lists, changing electoral rules 6 months before elections, as well as violations of equality in the political race.



However, SP representative Damian Gjiknuri refused to turn to the OSCE / ODIHR, as long as all parties are still not making an effort to reach an understanding.



"It was the opposition that set and imposed the standard and principle stating that as long as we have political debates, we can not turn to the ODIHR with respective proposals. On the contrary, the document of January 14 states that "Compromise is intended and when there is no compromise, OSCE / ODIHR assistance can be obtained to seek compromise, but only on drafts and relevant proposals," Gjiknuri said.



The opposition said it was concerned about a change in electoral rules a few months before the election by the Socialists because it violated equality in the race, citing suspicion on the Socialists' proposals on open lists and the electoral system, including the formula of the distribution of mandates.



Disagreements between the parties in the Political Council have once again hampered the work predicted by the June 5 Agreement

In July, the Parliament approved the establishment of an open-list system, which stipulates that the voters will be able to choose 2/3 of the deputies in the parties' list, while 1/3 will be decided by the political parties based on gender representation. Through this agreement, clauses 1 and 2 in articles 64 and 68 of the Albanian Constitution will be amended in order to provide open lists, but will make it impossible from now on to enter the elections with pre-electoral coalitions.



The opposition has kept its stance towards the approval of the June 5 agreement, claiming that "unilateral constitutional changes that undermine it, as well as the continuation of political dialogue between the parties, is the only way to maintain the consensus reached, which has been maintained. note from the partners and increases the chances for the start of Albania's membership talks with the European Union."