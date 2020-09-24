COVID-19: no victims, 134 cases in past 24h

TIRANA, Sep. 24 - Zero coronavirus victims were reported for the first time in over two months in Albania.

Furthermore, 134 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 12,921 in Albania.

So far, tests have been conducted on over 83,000 people. A total of 186 patients are being treated at two major hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care and 5 are intubated.

However, a total of 7239 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have recovered.

Currently there are 5312 active cases in Albania, 2630 of which are in Tirana.