Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to continue on Monday

TIRANA, Sep. 25 - The EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák announced that the experts from Kosovo and Serbia would meet in Brussels on Monday to resume talks on financial claims and property.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Lajčák said that “the Community of Serb municipalities (CSM) will not be on the agenda because one side is not ready for discussion yet", adding that it must be resolved "as part of a comprehensive agreement as agreed at the leaders’ meetings.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said the dialogue with Serbia would not tackle CMS since that agreement was concluded in 2013. He did not rule out the possibility the next round of dialogue would not happen if Belgrade continued to insist on CSM being on the agenda.

However Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić said the CMS is an inevitable topic and that Belgrade will insist on the issue.

Serbia demands that this mechanism be established according to the agreement reached in 2015, which provides for broad responsibilities in several areas, but the Constitutional Court of Kosovo had found numerous violations in the agreement and has claimed that the association can be established only according to the constitution and laws of Kosovo.

On September 4, Kosovo and Serbia signed an agreement of economic normalization under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump. Talks continued in Brussels, where the two leaders held the 2nd high-level meeting. Following the end of the meeting, Lajcak said the parties made progress on issues of missing persons, displaced persons and economic cooperation, while opening up minority issues and mutual financial and property claims.