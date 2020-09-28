PM Rama calls for Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire

TIRANA, Sep. 28 - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop the armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where at least 16 civilians have been killed so far.

"I urge all parties involved to return to a ceasefire immediately before the number of people in this conflict increases," Rama said through an official announcement

Rama added that the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Group in Minsk and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk have been in close contact with the parties. He reiterated his support for the OSCE's efforts to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

The Chairman-in-Person also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this latest round of violence.

At least 16 persons were reported dead in the clash between Azerbaijan and over the territory in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up Sunday as both sides alleged attacks on civilians and military troops in the disputed region.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials said 16 soldiers and civilians were killed and more than 100 were injured in airstrikes and artillery attacks by Azerbaijani forces on Sunday. Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law and mobilized male citizens.

Azerbaijan also declared martial law and said it was responding to Armenian attacks, where 5 members of a family died.

In 2016, dozens of soldiers from both countries died during clashes. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is governed by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.