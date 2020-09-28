Indoor businesses to reopen in Albania

TIRANA, Sep. 28 - Starting from October 1st , all indoor bars, restaurants and swimming pools will be opened in Albania. The Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu announced the relaxation of the measures through a video message on Monday.

“Following the Package of Measures, The Technical Committee of Experts has approved 'The Special Security Protocols' for the reopening of indoors bars, restaurants and swimming pools from 1st October, where physical distance, hygiene and the maintenance of the mask for the serving staff is obligatory for every subject," Manastirliu said.

The Health Minister also emphasized the fact that the compliance of the security protocols is a non-negotiable condition and called for cooperation between citizens and business. All nightclubs, lounge-bars, pubs, discos or activities of this type will continue to be closed according to the Normative Act approved in July.

So far, more than 13259 cases have been confirmed in Albania, 5348 of which are active cases - mostly of them in Tirana.

