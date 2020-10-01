Italian Ambassador appointed new head of OSCE Presence in Albania

TIRANA, Oct. 1 - Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco has been appointed as the new Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania.

The news was announced by the OSCE Presence in Albania through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"Italy wishes you success in your new challenge, for the benefit of the reform agenda of the Albanian government and the Albanian people", the OSCE presence in Italy wrote on its part.

Del Monaco will take the palce of German Ambassador Bernd Borchardt, who left Albania after a four-year term. Borchardt has often been the subject of criticism by the Democratic Party as well as President Meta who declared him persona 'non-grata' in the Presidential Office.

Monaco was born in Rome on June 20, 1969, he was awarded the Laureate in Law in 1991 by the University of Rome "La Sapienza".

In 1994 he received the Diploma of Alti Studi Juuridici Europei presso il Collegio d’Europa di Bruges (Promotion Stefan Zweig). Since 1997, I have been a member of the International Directorate of International Press at the Academy of International Law in Aja.

He began his diplomatic career in 1997 and a year later he participated in the Diplomatic Conference of Rome concluding with the accession of the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In 2005 he was transferred to the Permanent Representation of Italy to the EU in Brussels, but confirmed that he was still a Consul. In 2013 he was transferred to Podgorica as a Charges d'Affaires and later became Ambassador.

The appointment of the new Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania comes in the midst of a political turmoil, as the opposition and the majority are facing a head-to-head debate about the electoral reform, only six months before the upcoming parliamentary elections.