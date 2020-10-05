Zingraf: Free and fair elections next year decisive for the country’s European future

The Ambassador comments on Albania’s integration perspective in his remarks on the 30th anniversary of the German reunification

"Free, fair and peaceful elections on 21st of April 2021 are of central importance for the political future of the country,”- German Ambassador Peter Zingraf said in his comments on the ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the German reunification, held in Tirana on October 3.

Touching upon the additional commitment and engagement of Germany as the current holder of the EU Council prudency, the ambassador said that the conditions drafted by the German bundestag in the fall of 2019 eventually became the roadmap for Albania’s reforms calendar and called upon the political class to respect the agreement reached on June 5th.

According to Ambassador Zingraf, the EU remains Albania trusted partner with a proven solidarity and assistance track record for both the post-earthquake recovery and the pandemic management situation.

Zingraf also mentioned that the federal German republic has invested in Albania since 1988 with a sum surpassing 1 billion euro, in the form of both grants and loans, making Germany the biggest bilateral donor for Albania.

Three decades ago the fall of the Berlin wall signaled the end of the Cold War and the demise of the Iron Curtain, fermenting political change all over Eastern Europe and with other ramifications all over the international arena. The story of the German reunification is one of political and economic challenges but also mainly formidable achievements.