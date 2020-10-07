Rama Vulin Twitter spat: Albanian PM asks Vucic to react

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted to the words of the Serb Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin who in a Twitter post denounced the projects and commitments undertaken jointly by Albanian and Kosovar executives, which he described as a project to establish ‘Greater Albania”

After the joint governmental meeting between Albania and Kosovo, Vulin took to Twitter to write that “Greater Albania is a news of great catastrophe, of destruction of states in the region. Only united Serbs can stop Greater Albania.”

Vulin reacted more specifically to the engagement of using Durres as a port customs for Kosovo saying the international community cannot deny Serbia what is allowing for others. Rama called on President Aleksandar Vucic to denounce the declarations of Minister Vulin.

“Is it real or it is a meme making fun of drained brains and dirty mouths that kept all our region in darkness for centuries?” Rama twitted, adding, "I very much wish it is a meme, otherwise this would be a despicable show of miserable thinking that you should condemn without any doubt.”

Another matter of contention was the declaration made in a news conference on Sunday when Rama made a contrast between the KLA fighters as liberators and the perpetrators of the war crimes. "As for me, the KLA are liberators, the killers were in Belgrade and for me, there are still killers there," Rama noted.

Serbia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ivica Dacic on the other side said during a TV interview that there are, “Serbs “showing where Albanians are buried across Serbia” and that people in the Serbian War Crimes Prosecution are cooperating with the Albanians, a statement that was described as an attempt to intimidate potential collaborators of justice by Kosovo’s Speaker of Parliament, Vjosa Osmani. Osmani added that that the leadership of Serbia hasn’t changed since the times of Milosevic.

EU spokesperson Peter Stano said that the bloc expected the leaders in Western Balkans to restrain from the statements which affect good neighborly relations and reconciliation