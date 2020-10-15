Assistant Secretary Royce visits Albania and presents IVLP award

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Marie Royce is currently visiting Albania, and will be here in meetings and events until 17, according to the State department announced on its website.

While in Albania, Assistant Secretary Royce will meet with senior members of the Albanian government to discuss U.S.-Albanian bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and culture.

Secretary Royce was received by PM Rama who thanked the US for its “fantastic help” in the field of educational exchanges.

In addition, she will discuss our ongoing cooperation with Albania in cultural heritage and will visit an Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation project. In honor of the 80th anniversary of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), Assistant Secretary Royce will present the IVLP #FacesofExchange Award to Albania’s recipient. Finally, she will meet with several alumni and participants of U.S. Government programs in Albania.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs ' premier professional exchange program. The IVLP builds mutual understanding between the U.S. and other nations through short-term visits to the U.S. for current and emerging foreign leaders. It is just one of the important exchange programs and otherwise investments in educational projects in Albania on the side of the US. Relations and cooperation in education and culture have been thriving with numerous scholarships and grant opportunities, translation projects and academic exchange visits.

