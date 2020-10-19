PM Rama urges opening of negotiations for all WB in Munich conference

Prime Minister Edi Rama, said in Munich that it is meaningless to deprive the countries of the Western Balkans from the negotiations for membership in the European Union.

Referring to skeptical countries in the EU, Rama said he could not imagine the European Union as a home where grandchildren speak in front of grandparents. The statements were made at the "Europa Park" Forum. Rama also mentioned progress on regional relations.

"I visited Serbia 68 years later. And Vucic visited Albania for the first time as a leader of Serbia. Today the relationship is good. As for enlargement, I understand that it is quite difficult. Being promoted by social media and newspapers is not about projecting the future. We want to be part of the EU but I can not imagine a house but when young grandchildren ambush grandparents. " said Rama.

Referring to organized crime, Rama said that Albanians can not carry out this criminal activity without finding support and bases in EU countries and thus should not be called Albanian crime.

"When the Bulgarians wanted to join the EU, the newspapers would write that they would try to commit murder. Romanians are said to eat storks. There is no Albanian crime. Organized crime is international. We have not seen an Albanian criminal who did not have 4 codes in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy. The EU of organized crime has no negotiations. Who runs faster wins. How is it possible that the secret services and criminal records are not shared. They understand each other and they succeed. In the Netherlands, Albanians have become the worst thing, but it is not true. Once in the media it was said that another Albanian gang was disbanded, but if you read it, there were only two Albanians guarding the storage facility. But politics and the media presented it as an Albanian gang.” Rama elaborated at length about the impediments that political positions in member states present to milestones about integration, alluding to an alleged conversation with French president Macron who had mentioned the opposition of Marine Le Pen, despite his own desire to see Albania’s integration further.

“Now that Macron is facing elections, there is the decision for the first conference. Our position is strange. Membership is another story. Negotiations are the guides. Membership will come as a result negotiations are real. And to deprive places [of accession] is meaningless. “ Rama said.

He concluded with an invitation to European tourists and investors: “It is the right moment to tell you to come and visit Albania. It's the safest place in Europe for foreigners. " said Rama.

