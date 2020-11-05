Kosovo President resigns as indictment of the Specialist Chambers becomes official

Hashim Thaci confirmed that he shall resign from his post as Kosovo’s President as the indictment from the Hague based Specialist Chambers became official this week and was communicated to him. Thaci talked to the media highlighting that he will stand by his commitment to fully collaborate with justice and called upon citizens to lose neither faith nor hope.

“I invite you to reflect how much we have achieved as a nation in these three decades," Thaci said to the citizens as he made a strong appeal to preserve the country’s Euro-Atlantic orientation.

According to Kosovo’s constitution, the position passes temporarily to the Speaker of the Assembly, which currently belongs to Vjosa Osmani.

Thaci’s resignation and his judicial process is expected to strongly influence the political situation in Kosovo but also the difficult dialogue with Serbia.

In the same week, former UCK leader Kadri Veseli also departed for Hague when his indictment was made official and another UCK figure, Jakup Krasniqi was also arrested and sent to the Hague. All three Kosovo politicians will face charges for crimes of war.

Kosovo citizens and a wide array of international experts have called upon international justice institutions and actors to change their approach as the culprits of the war are being treated differently with Serbian politicians and former military leaders still being very much at large despite the fact that the aggression was carried by Serbia against Kosovo and the international alliance of the West.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers were set up to try crimes allegedly committed during and just after the Kosovo war from 1998 to 2000. They are part of Kosovo’s judicial system but located in the Netherlands and staffed by internationals.