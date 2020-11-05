Albanian politicians confident Hague process will clear UCK record

Albanian politicians of all sides reacted immediately today to the news of the resignation of Kosovo President Thaci after the confirmation of the indictment by the Hague based Specialist Chambers. Prime Minister Rama, President Meta and opposition leader Basha declared their confidence that the judicial process will in fact clear the record of the KLA from the assumed charges and prove the genuine rightfulness of their fight.

All the three took to social media to post their reactions, with Rama first tweeting that “Thaci has all of Albania’s support and solidarity in this fight” and that the process will “ultimately put a stamp of cleanliness over the KLA history.”

DP head Basha said that the history will be repeated and Thaci, Veseli and Krasniqi will be declared innocent just like former KLA leaders before them. “Nobody can equate the victim with the aggressor, no one can equate the rightful fight against the Milosevic regime with the massacres and the genocide towards the population of Kosovo,” Basha wrote reflecting at large the public sentiment in Albania and Kosovo.

President Meta said he very much appreciated the responsible act of Thaci and called upon the two countries to use this vulnerable moment to strengthen even more the collaboration and unity in service of the national interest. Meta also said he was fully convinced in the innocence of all the former fighters, describing the resistance war in Kosovo as “rightful and historic.”