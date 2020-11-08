Albanian politicians react to Biden victory

Albanian politicians reacted to the outcome of the US presidential elections on Saturday. The President of the Republic, Ilir Meta congratulated President-elect J.R Biden, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Albania-US ties.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US 2020 elections. Looking forward to working with President-elect Biden to strengthen Albania's ties with the United States and our strategic partnership."

The reaction of Prime Minister Edi Rama was similar in stating :

"It was a privilege and a pleasure to work with President Trump and his administration, and congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his spectacular victory, I am pleased to continue working together to strengthen our strategic partnership with the United States."

Congratulations were warmly offered also by opposition head, Lulzim Basha, who added that "Albania and Albanians are proud of our friendship and alliance" and that he looks forward to the future engagement on common values.

Albanians have high expectations of the new US President given his track record of unwavering support for Kosovo and his solid knowledge of the region during the previous official tasks as Senator and Vice President.