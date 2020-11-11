Curfews return as Covid-19 case numbers mount up

The Technical Committee of Experts approved on Monday a fresh set of rules and limitations in response to the new rising numbers of infections, hospitalizations and life losses due to the Covid-19 virus. The bars, cafes, restaurants and other businesses will have to close doors by 10 pm as the limitation of all citizens will be restricted. Curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 6 am every day for the next three weeks and pending approval from the Committee even further. The committee also advised public administration to practice rotation working with a limited number of people at offices.

On Wednesday the reported new cases were 507 out of more than 2000 thousand tested. The number of fatalities have doubled in comparison to previous weeks, with Wednesday recording 11 losses.