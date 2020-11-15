EBRD Transition report: Governance in Albania deteriorated during the pandemics

The most recent transition report 2020-2021 from the EBRD entitled “ The state strikes back” notes a deterioration of good governance indicators in Albania amidst the pandemic. The title of the report reflects the growing demand worldwide for the state to step in and manage the Covid-19 crisis. In the case of Albania the report indicates falling efficiency of the courts and the persisting problems with perceptions of corruption. The score given to Albania, according to EBRD has fallen from 5.16 (2019) to 4.5 (2020) based on a methodological scale in which 10 represents the highest standards of market economy.

The recent score places Albania second last in the region, followed only by Bosnia Herzegovina. In addition to good governance, Albania has a weak position in the region when it comes to green economy whereas it ranks as average when it comes to competitiveness and integration.

Last year the report highlighted the fact that “ improvements in governance will reduce the likelihood of people reporting an intention to emigrate. In Albania, for instance, a newly acquired belief in the government's ability to fight corruption will reduce the likelihood of an individual intending to emigrate by as much as a wage increase of US$ 400 a month.”

