Successful year for EITI in Albania despite Covid-19 pandemics

BY LEDION KRISAFI

Despite the difficult situation with Covid-19 pandemic, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in Albania (EITI) has realized its planned projects for 2020. This was declared by Mr Genci Tërpo, Director of EITI in Albania during a presentation of EITI’s projects for 2020. ‘This has been a very difficult year’, said Mr Tërpo, ‘but the pandemics hasn’t prevented us from doing our job’. Mr Tërpo went on to make a comprehensive presentation of EITI’s projects for 2020. He mentioned the ongoing preparations for an Open Data portal for EITI, which he said that it would finish this year. He said this Open Data portal is a novelty for Albania and especially for state institutions because very few state institutions in Albania have Open Data portals. Mr Tërpo said that this Open Data portal would increase transparency and accountability and all citizens will have the opportunity to check online all the data about extractive industries in Albania.

Mr Tërpo also said that the hotspot of EITI’s 2020 work is the EITI Report for 2017-2018 which will be finished until the end of this year. He said that this is an achievement for EITI in Albania because many EITI member countries have delayed it for next year because of the Covid-19 pandemics.

He also presented the project for the new minerary register in Albania. Mr Tërpo said that the company has worked very quickly and EITI has the assurance from the company that new register will be ready until the end of the year. Mr Tërpo also said that EITI this year had chosen a PR Ambassador for 2020 and also has chosen the person who is doing EITI’s Communication Strategy.

‘’In 3-4 months we have been able to realize projects that would have taken many more months’’ concluded Mr Tërpo.

Representatives from Abkons presented next the draft Report on Environmental Impact of the extractive industries in Albania. The report consisted in an evaluation of the situation, identification of the problems and in the end recommendations for improvement. During a question and answer session after the end of the presentation, various experts and civil society representatives suggested that this report should be detailed by concrete problematic cases. Abkons representatives assured them that everything will be reflected in the final report.