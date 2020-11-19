US Ambassador: Const. Court should be complete by end of 2020

U.S.A Ambassador to Albania, Yuri Kim took to Twitter today to urge all sides to maximize their efforts as the time left until the end of 2020 is very limited.

"Good to see progress toward functioning Const’l Ct by end of this year. 6 weeks left - Presidency, Parliament & justice institutions must continue to work with urgency. Thanks to JAC for ensuring qualified candidates ", Kim wrote calling once again for the political class to fulfill its justice promise to Albanian citizens.