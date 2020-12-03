GRECO: Albania must implement laws to prevent corruption of Government

The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption issued today an official report, recommending Albania to effectively implement the legal framework for preventing corruption in Government, and to improve the capacities of the bodies responsible for its enforcement. These developments should come in parallel with the adoption of a proactive approach to investigations. GRECO stated that “the legal framework for preventing corruption among persons entrusted with top executive functions (PTEFs) and the State Police in Albania as being comprehensive but somewhat disjointed and overly complex.” A way to facilitate the implementation of the framework would be a handbook that would both assemble the regulations and offer guidance to the interested subjects.

While part of the corruption fight has been the adoption and implementation by each ministry of an Integrity Plan, in practice “these plans have not been drafted yet”, says GRECO, which calls a swift adoption of the plans. GRECO also doubts the implementation of Ministerial Code of Ethics, which was adopted in 2013, and whether the Ethics committee foresees its operation. For the moment, it is also suspicious that there are also no examples of persons with top executive functions that have withdrawn from certain policies or discussions as a result of a conflict of interests, casting doubts on the proper functioning of the framework for declaring private interests.



Another recommendation concerns the High Inspectorate for the Declaration and Audit of Assets and Conflicts of Interest. According to GRECO the e-platform for declaring and publishing the reviewing assets and interests’ declaration by high-officials and police staff must become operational without delay, and the Inspectorate must also improve its monitoring capacity and procedures. Also, GRECO suggests that “the cases forwarded by HIDAACI to the prosecution service need to be given proper follow-up. This calls for the effective functioning of the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor (SPAC) and the establishment of effective cooperation with HIDAACI.”



Another crucial point is the current transitional vetting of the State Police, where GRECO predicts that a high number of qualified staff may leave the job, creating a vacuum that could create problems. The process in itself is also put into question, since it “does not adequately capture all possible integrity risks.” A regular integrity check system throughout the career of the policy staff would be more effective, and post-employment rules need to be reviewed in this context. Regarding the State Police, GRECO considers of particular concern the practice of receiving private donations and sponsorship, as a risk of corruption or possible conflict of interest. Therefore, it suggests for a strict regulation in case such practices will continue. Finally, the Albanian Police should be left outside the political changes in the country. GRECO recommends that middle management positions should be appointed by the General Director of the State Police, instead of the Minister of the Interior.