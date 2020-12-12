Protesters destroy the Socialist Party building in Shkodër





Shkodra has become the center of the attention on the 4th day of the protests against the killing of Klodian Rasha, after protesters entered the Socialist Party building, breaking the windows, throwing out computers, SP banners, and putting chairs on fire. What started as a peaceful protest, with a walk of protest in the main promenade of the city, soon escalated into a more violent one, similar to the other protests that we have seen in the last three days in Tirana, Durrës, Korça or other cities across Albania.

Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted immediately after the news, by accusing the opposition leaders and President Meta, not only for orchestrating the violent protest, but also for using children for their political gains: “Boko Haram terrorists use children as kamikazes, but they’re not first in the line of juvenile abusers! History knows other criminal cases with children, but to have to see this in Albania, as the last refuge from the opposition masquerade politics is extremely painful,” – wrote Rama on Twitter.

The police intervened by throwing tear gas against the young protesters, who then left the scene. Meanwhile, the Democratic mayor of Shkodra, Voltana Ademi, denounced the violent acts against the socialist building, accusing the police of not intervening in time. “We did our duty in respect of democracy and freedom through a peaceful march. Breaking the Socialist Party headquarters is not what we want and what the citizens of Shkodra supports […] Citizens should know that when some young people, unknown and unsupported by the other protesters, headed to the SP headquarters, I informed the highest Police authorities in Shkodër. The Police stayed unmoved, watching the violent acts against the SP building, without acting.”

Since the beginning of the protests 4 days ago, 25 people have been arrested, and 130 others are under investigation for violent acts against the police and against public and private property.