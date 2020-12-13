Albania COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1000

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 14 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 1003. According to the official data, after 2,501 tests, 788 more people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 300 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 22,707. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,162 active cases. The current curfew continues to stay in force from 22:00 to 06:00. The same goes to the prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,162

Fier 1,747

Durrës 1,402

Korçë 1,157

Vlorë 1,146

Shkodër 1,139

Elbasan 964

Berat 843

Lezhë 823

Gjirokastër 550

Kukës 448

Dibër 326

In Kosovo, there were 12 more death registered from COVID-19, with 462 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 536 recoveries. 1,198 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in Kosovo. In North Macedonia, there are 2,121 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic. Today were reported 25 new deaths, with 613 new infections. In Serbia, 56 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to

2,331. There were also 4,995 new cases were reported in the last day.

Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 71 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and a 600 thousand people.