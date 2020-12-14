Yuri Kim: The United States never gave up on Albania

In her opening remarks at the virtual conference “75 years after: Commemorating the end of World War II”, organized by the Albanian Institute for International Studies, the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim recognized the Albanian contribution during World War II, and paid tribute to the long friendship between the two countries. After appreciating Albanian heroism and sacrifices during World War II, Ambassador Kim added that “We stand together with the people of Albania to remember the tragedies of the Second World War and the Holocaust, and for many the long road to freedom that followed. We honour all those who stood up for humanity and freedom in the face of fascism and communism tyranny.”

One of the most quoted contributions Albania made during the WWII, was the protection It provided to the Jewish population, and this fact was acknowledged also by the Ambassador “I am so proud that I have to say that Albania was the only European country whose Jewish population at the end of World War II, was greater in the end than the beginning, in fact, ten times greater, from about 200 to two thousand.”

An important legacy of the war is considered the formation of NATO in 1949, which has cemented the close Albanian-American partnership in the last decades. In relation to that, Ambassador Kim added that “NATO’s mission, to pursue the preservation of peace and security throughout Europe, continues to bind Albania and the United States together, in friendship, and a common mission.”

Reflecting on next year 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of the diplomatic relation between Albania and the United States in 1991, Ambassador Kim stated that “The United States never gave up on Albania. […] The United States has been a strong partner and friend to Albania as it rebuilds its democracy, opens up its economy, and provide an opportunity for all its people. The United States supports Albania’s goal for the European Union membership.”

In her final comments, Ambassador Kim stated that the fight to defend the rule of law should continue, and that Albania should cooperate with the United States “to deter countries who continue to unilaterally change international borders by force or impose so called spheres of influence,” – adding that the memory of the past must not be changed, and must always be remembered.

The Conference organized by AIIS, through the support of the Public Affairs Office of the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, saw the presence also of some of the most well-known Albanian and international historians and authors studying Albanian history, such as Bernd Fischer, Paskal Milo, Ana Lalaj, Hamit Kaba, Peter Lucas, and Elidor Mehilli.