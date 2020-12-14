13 more deaths from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 13 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 1016. According to the official data, after 2,108 tests, 661 more people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 505 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 22,850. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,187 active cases. The current curfew continues to stay in force from 22:00 to 06:00. The same goes to the prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,187

Fier 1,774

Durrës 1,408

Shkodër 1,154

Korçë 1,136

Vlorë 1,138

Elbasan 965

Berat 882

Lezhë 847

Gjirokastër 561

Kukës 460

Dibër 338

In Kosovo, there were 5 more death registered from COVID-19, with 329 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 555 recoveries. 1,203 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in Kosovo. In North Macedonia, there are 2,147 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic. Today were reported 26 new deaths, with 213 new infections. In Serbia, 49 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 2,380. There were also 4,932 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, there 639 new infection cases, and 62 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 3,687.

Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 72 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and a 600 thousand people.