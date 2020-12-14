JAC sends to the Parliament the candidate list for the Constitutional Court





After the repeated calls by the European Union and the United States to Albanian institutions, to form as soon as possible the Constitutional Court, today the Justice Appointments Council sent to the Parliament the list of the qualified candidates for the Constitutional Court. The news was followed by an immediate reaction by both the U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim and the EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca, who welcomed the Justice Appointments Council action.

“This means Albania will have this week one of two judges necessary for functional CC. Once Presidency names its judge, CC will be functional,” wrote Ambassador Kim on Twitter, by adding that she hoped that the Justice Appointment Council will send the candidate list to the Presidency “as soon as possible”, before the end of this year. After welcoming the decision, Ambassador Soreca urged the JAC to prepare the candidate list to send to the President, by repeating through Twitter that the functionality of the Court, is a “key condition to launch the accession talks.”

Two of the vacant positions at the Constitutional Court will be chosen one by the Parliament, and the other by the President. For the moment, there are only 4 appointed judges at the Constitutional Court, Vitore Tusha, Fiona Papajorgji, Elsa Toska and Marsida Xhaferllari. For the Court to start working again, the appointed judges should be at least 6, from a total of 9.